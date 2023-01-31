OFAC Marks Myanmar Coup Anniversary With New Sanctions

By Caleb Symons (January 31, 2023, 9:04 PM EST) -- The Biden administration on Tuesday announced new sanctions against six people connected to Myanmar's authoritarian regime as well as its top elections agency, ramping up diplomatic pressure on the Southeast Asian nation two years after its military leaders took power....

