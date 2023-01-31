Ford Hit With Ill. Privacy Suit For Seeking Medical Histories

By Celeste Bott (January 31, 2023, 7:40 PM EST) -- Ford Motor Co. has been hit with a lawsuit in Illinois state court by a proposed class of job applicants who claim the automaker's questions about family medical histories violated an Illinois law barring employers from asking about genetic information and using it to make employment decisions....

