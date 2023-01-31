NY Governor Vetoes Wrongful Death Emotional Damages Bill

By Y. Peter Kang (January 31, 2023, 7:58 PM EST) -- Gov. Kathy Hochul has vetoed a closely watched bill that would have allowed relatives to seek emotional distress damages under the state's wrongful death law, among other provisions, saying the legislation was drafted too quickly and had the potential to drive up insurance premiums and health care costs....

