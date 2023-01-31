Ga. Parking Lot Manager Sued Over Collecting Debt In Fla.

By David Minsky (January 31, 2023, 11:34 PM EST) -- A Florida woman brought a proposed federal class action Tuesday against a Georgia-based parking lot management company, which she says sends unpaid parking bills to credit agencies after they've already been paid despite the company allegedly not having a license to operate in Florida as a debt collector....

