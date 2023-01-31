Ex-JPMorgan Trader Says 'Spoofing' Verdict Shouldn't Stick

By Lauraann Wood (January 31, 2023, 7:45 PM EST) -- A former JPMorgan Chase & Co. and Credit Suisse trader argued Monday that his recent conviction for placing large deceptive orders into the market should be set aside because the evidence presented at trial couldn't reasonably point to a violation of the federal wire fraud statute....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS