Pa. Court Undoes $5.6M Verdict In Roofer Injury Suit

By P.J. D'Annunzio (January 31, 2023, 8:12 PM EST) -- A Pennsylvania appeals court on Tuesday threw out a $5.6 million jury verdict against a general contractor accused of liability for a subcontracted roofer's injuries from falling through an unmarked hole in the roof, finding that the general contractor was immune from the claims....

