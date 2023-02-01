9th Circ. Won't Roll Back Alaska Tribe's Fishing Rights

By Caleb Symons (February 1, 2023, 2:11 PM EST) -- The Ninth Circuit will not reconsider its decision expanding the Metlakatla Indian Community's fishing grounds into off-reservation waters, rejecting an attempt by Alaskan officials to reverse that judgment but making a slight revision to ease its immediate impact....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS