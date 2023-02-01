Uber Riders Ask 9th Circ. To Revive Wheelchair Access Suit

By Gina Kim (February 1, 2023, 5:58 PM EST) -- Uber riders with disabilities asked the Ninth Circuit to vacate a California judge's decision finding that the ride-hailing giant isn't obligated to provide wheelchair-accessible vehicles in two Southern cities, arguing he erred in placing the burden on them to show how the vehicles would be effective and what it would cost the company....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS