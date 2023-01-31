With No Ruling In Sight, FTC Wants Delay On Meta VR Deal

By Bryan Koenig (January 31, 2023, 3:08 PM EST) -- The Federal Trade Commission filed an emergency motion Tuesday asking a California federal judge to extend the temporary restraining order blocking Meta from closing its purchase of virtual reality firm Within Unlimited, fearing a last-minute ruling letting the companies consummate the deal before the FTC can appeal....

