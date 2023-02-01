Atty Says Firm's 'Disloyalty' Claim A Pretext To Skirt Bonus

By Emily Sawicki (February 1, 2023, 1:47 PM EST) -- A Houston attorney sued for allegedly trying to poach clients from his former firm lodged a countersuit in Texas federal court on Tuesday, alleging the firm fired him on the spot for "disloyalty" after learning he had accepted an outside job offer in order to avoid paying him a $150,000 bonus....

