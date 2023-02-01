3 Wobbly Defenses From Bankman-Fried's Substack Post

By Laurel Grass (February 1, 2023, 5:58 PM EST) -- FTX, the second-largest cryptocurrency exchange in the world, opened November 2022 with a multibillion-dollar market value, but on Nov. 2 and 6, tweets from Coindesk and Binance, respectively, concerning Sam Bankman-Fried's company alarmed the industry, and FTX's value spiraled down to nothing....

