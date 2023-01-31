Chancery Won't Toss Out Auto Supplier's Nokia Patent Suit

By Jeff Montgomery (January 31, 2023, 9:00 PM EST) -- Delaware's Court of Chancery refused on Tuesday to dismiss most claims filed by German auto components supplier Continental Automotive Systems in a suit seeking licenses under Nokia's standard-setting cellular patents on fair terms....

