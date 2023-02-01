Ex-Oracle Executive Can't Undo Arbitration In Race Bias Suit

By Patrick Hoff (February 1, 2023, 2:11 PM EST) -- A California federal judge tossed a Chinese American ex-audit director's race bias and retaliation suit claiming Oracle wrongfully fired her after raising concerns about company practices, with the judge ruling she can't undo a state court's decision to compel arbitration....

