Snyder Argues Commanders Case Must Stay In Federal Court

By Jade Martinez-Pogue (February 1, 2023, 5:59 PM EST) -- The NFL's Washington Commanders owner Dan Snyder has asked a D.C. federal court to reject the District of Columbia's December request to send its consumer protection case back to D.C. Superior Court, saying in the memorandum that the district "essentially" is asking the court to adopt a "categorical rule" that "finds no support in established law."...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS