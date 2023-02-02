Oxy May Face Uphill Battle In Bid To Vacate $392M Award

By Caroline Simson (February 2, 2023, 6:56 PM EST) -- A Second Circuit panel appeared skeptical during oral arguments Thursday that a $392 million arbitral award issued to Andes Petroleum Ecuador Ltd. could be nixed based on an undisclosed relationship between its lead counsel and the arbitrator appointed by its opponent, an Occidental Petroleum unit....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS