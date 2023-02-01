Insys Founder Asks To Leave Prison After 2 Heart Attacks

By Chris Villani (February 1, 2023, 2:26 PM EST) -- The convicted founder of Insys Therapeutics Inc. asked a Massachusetts federal judge to leave prison before the end of his 5½-year term for orchestrating an opioid kickback scheme, saying in a late Tuesday motion that he's had two heart attacks behind bars and needs care that the prison system cannot provide....

