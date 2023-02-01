'Voltswagen' Gag Not Used To Mislead Investors, Car Co. Says

By Kelly Lienhard (February 1, 2023, 8:23 PM EST) -- Volkswagen and its investors disputed in a Virginia federal court on Wednesday whether its U.S. subsidiary's 2021 April Fools' Day joke saying the auto company would change its name to "Voltswagen" as part of an electric energy campaign qualified as fraud under U.S. securities law....

