Judge Puts A Safety On NJ AG's New Gun Law For Now

By Ryan Harroff (February 1, 2023, 7:12 PM EST) -- New Jersey Attorney General Matthew J. Platkin cannot enforce the Garden State's new law allowing it to sue gunmakers for endangering public safety, according to a federal judge's order blocking him from doing so while a firearms trade group challenges the statute....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS