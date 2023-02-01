3rd Circ. Revives Six Flags Rider's Suit Over Blinded Eye

By Gina Kim (February 1, 2023, 7:57 PM EST) -- The Third Circuit on Wednesday revived a roller coaster passenger's suit accusing Six Flags of negligence after he was hit and blinded in one eye by another passenger's cellphone, rejecting a New Jersey federal judge's conclusion that an expert was needed to establish the amusement park's standard of care under state law....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS