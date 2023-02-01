Toshiba Can't Kill $500M Hydro Plant Job Contract Breach Suit

By Craig Clough (February 1, 2023, 10:08 PM EST) -- A Michigan federal judge ruled on Wednesday that Toshiba Corp. will not be able to avoid a lawsuit accusing its American unit of performing shoddy work and botching a $500 million contract to overhaul a hydroelectric plant, finding the plant owners plausibly alleged breach of contract and breach of parent guaranty claims....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS