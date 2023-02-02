Caesars Blames Gambler For Lost Change At Center Of Suit

By Elaine Briseño (February 2, 2023, 6:51 PM EST) -- Caesars Entertainment Inc. is asking a Louisiana federal court to dismiss a proposed class action accusing the casino operator of stiffing gamblers of their change, arguing the plaintiff is suing the wrong defendant because they are not the owners of a casino central to the case, and that the plaintiff is to blame, not them, for not receiving his money....

