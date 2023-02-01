NY Home Care Agency Owner Gets 4½ Years In Medicaid Fraud

By Gina Kim (February 1, 2023, 9:45 PM EST) -- The owner of a former Brooklyn-based home care agency who federal prosecutors called "the most culpable" with the "most senior leadership role" in a widespread, crooked health care scheme to cheat Medicaid out of millions of dollars was sentenced to 4½ years in prison Wednesday by a New York federal judge....

