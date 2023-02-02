Marriott Reaches Deal With Timeshare Co. In Robocall Suit

By Joyce Hanson (February 2, 2023, 11:04 PM EST) -- Marriott International Inc. won approval Thursday from a Virginia federal judge on its settlement of claims in a trademark infringement suit against timeshare company ResortCom, which the hotel giant had accused of taking part in a deceptive robocall scheme....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS