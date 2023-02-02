Intuit Says User Agreement Bars TurboTax Privacy Suit

By Anna Scott Farrell (February 2, 2023, 12:46 PM EST) -- A TurboTax user's proposed class action accusing the company of illegally sharing watch histories with Facebook should instead go to arbitration because the user signed a subscription agreement forgoing her right to sue, parent company Intuit told an Illinois federal court....

