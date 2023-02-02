Red Bull Racing To Settle Patent Case Over F1 Safety 'Halos'

By Jasmin Jackson (February 2, 2023, 6:43 PM EST) -- Formula One racing team Red Bull has reached a deal to end an inventor's patent suit against it over purportedly infringing vehicle safety technology used to create the head and neck protection products Halo and Aeroscreen....

