DocuSign's Bad Conduct Warrants Fee Shift, Ex-CEO Says

By Rose Krebs (February 2, 2023, 3:55 PM EST) -- DocuSign's ex-CEO wants the Delaware Chancery Court to order the e-signature company to pay at least $709,000 for legal fees he has incurred in litigation alleging the company tried to "bully" him into resigning from its board and made false filings saying he resigned as a director....

