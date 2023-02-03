Ex-Xerox Exec Claims He's Owed $15M After Icahn Takeover

By Dorothy Atkins (February 3, 2023, 5:02 PM EST) -- The former CEO of Xerox Business Services hit its parent company Xerox Corp. with a $15 million lawsuit in New York state court, accusing Xerox of breaching an employment contract that promised post-termination severance benefits after billionaire activist investor Carl Icahn took over the company and forced him out....

