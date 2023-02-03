2 Texas Energy Cos. Win $42M Verdict Over Well Seepage

By Jonathan Capriel (February 3, 2023, 7:39 PM EST) -- A Texas state jury has awarded nearly $42 million to two oil and gas producers in their lawsuit against fossil fuel giant Energy Transfer Co. after finding that it allowed poisonous, corrosive and flammable chemicals to seep from a containment well into their land, hindering its use....

