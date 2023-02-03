CenturyLink Customers Score Class Cert. In FCRA Fight

By Gina Kim (February 3, 2023, 6:51 PM EST) -- An Arizona federal judge has certified a class of shoppers who accused CenturyLink of obtaining their credit reports before they placed orders on its website without permissible purpose, rejecting CenturyLink's argument that individual inquiries must be made to exclude anyone who signed a class action waiver or arbitration agreement....

