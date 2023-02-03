HNA Group Can't Sell New York Property, Judge Says

By Faith Williams (February 3, 2023, 6:17 PM EST) -- A New York federal judge on Friday put a halt to an HNA Group subsidiary's attempt to sell an asset for $33 million without notifying an SL Green Realty Corp. affiliate that it owes $185 million....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS