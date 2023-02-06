Real Estate Lawyers On The Move

By Andrew McIntyre (February 6, 2023, 3:47 PM EST) -- Beth Kohl Barley Snyder has hired a new counsel for its office in Reading, England. Beth Kohl joins the firm's land-use and real estate practice groups, and brings to the table experience handling municipal law matters as well as zoning and land-use deals for public and private clients. James Inendino James Inendino has joined McDonald Hopkins LLC's Chicago office as a member of the firm's finance and real estate teams. Inendino has a background in real estate finance and has helped clients with real estate loans, while also guiding companies through restructuring their debt....

