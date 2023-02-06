8th Circ. Says Estate's Suit Against Auto Insurer Atty Is Barred

By Emily Sawicki (February 6, 2023, 6:57 PM EST) -- The estate of a South Dakota man who was killed in a 2009 car collision cannot pursue a malpractice claim against the lawyer representing the other driver's insurance company, the Eighth Circuit has determined, predicting "the South Dakota Supreme Court would prohibit the assignment of legal malpractice claims."...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS