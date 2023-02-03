5th Circ. Revives Texas County's Army Corps Flooding Suit

By Tom Lotshaw (February 3, 2023, 8:20 PM EST) -- The Fifth Circuit has revived a Texas county's suit alleging the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is obligated to operate two reservoirs or acquire more land to avoid impounding floodwaters on private property and other nonfederal lands upstream, as happened during Hurricane Harvey in 2017....

