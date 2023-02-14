Claims Court Ruling Puts New Spin On Blue & Gold

By Sarah Burgart, Amy Hoang and Zachary Jacobson (February 14, 2023, 5:22 PM EST) -- A recent U.S. Court of Federal Claims case provides a new twist on several decisions that appear to narrow the scope of the Blue & Gold waiver — a Federal Circuit doctrine mandating that protesters raise challenges to solicitation defects prior to the close of the bidding process.[1]...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS