Google's Antitrust Trouble Is Piling Up

By Matthew Perlman (February 3, 2023, 7:50 PM EST) -- The U.S. Department of Justice's Jan. 24 suit seeking to break up Google's advertising business adds to a mountain of antitrust litigation already targeting the tech giant. In addition to federal enforcement, Google is also facing cases from dozens of state-level enforcers, as well as from developers, advertisers and consumers, all accusing it of monopolizing various digital markets....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS