Food Co. Pleads Guilty, Agrees To Pay $19.2M Over Outbreak

By Emily Field (February 3, 2023, 8:27 PM EST) -- A food ingredient company pled guilty to making breakfast cereal under unsanitary conditions at an Illinois plant connected to a 2018 salmonella outbreak involving Kellogg's Honey Smacks, and agreed to a record $19.2 million fine, the U.S Department of Justice announced Friday. ...

