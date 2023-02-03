Trump Campaign's WaPo Libel Suit Gets Axed For Now

By Dorothy Atkins (February 3, 2023, 9:03 PM EST) -- A D.C. federal judge tossed with leave to amend a libel lawsuit by former President Donald Trump's campaign alleging two Washington Post opinion pieces by left-leaning commentators published in June 2019 defamed him, finding Friday that the campaign has only identified "non-actionable opinions" and has not sufficiently pled actual malice....

