Disneyland Accused Of Bias In Shooing Away Service Dog

By Joyce Hanson (February 6, 2023, 4:45 PM EST) -- Walt Disney Parks has been hit with a disabled patron's bias suit in California federal court, claiming that she was illegally denied entry into the Disneyland Resort when workers would not allow her to bring her service dog into the theme park....

