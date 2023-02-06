Cedars-Sinai Sells Patient Info To Meta, Google, Suit Says

By Gina Kim (February 6, 2023, 9:54 PM EST) -- Cedars-Sinai improperly gathers and shares patients' personal medical information from its website with tech giants like Facebook, Google and Microsoft through the use of tracking pixel codes and analytics to target the patients with advertisements from third parties, according to a proposed class action that was removed to California federal court....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS