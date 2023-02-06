Wash. Urges Dismissal Of Sauk-Suiattle's Retail Tax Challenge

By Caleb Symons (February 6, 2023, 8:12 PM EST) -- The head of Washington's tax department is asking a federal judge to dismiss litigation in which the Sauk-Suiattle Indian Tribe seeks to avoid paying sales tax on retail purchases delivered to its reservation, saying the state does not tax such transactions and offers refunds in case of error....

