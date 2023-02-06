5th Circ. Mulls Sales Refusals In Steel Antitrust Row

By Lauren Castle (February 6, 2023, 8:17 PM EST) -- Fifth Circuit judges pressed a trio of steel companies during oral arguments Monday on whether the country's largest steel producers effectively enacted a group boycott of a steel plate manufacturer after they declined to sell it materials as tariffs on imported steel shot up....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS