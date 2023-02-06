Trump Seeks To Revive Bid To Toss NY $250M Tax Fraud Suit

By Paul Williams (February 6, 2023, 4:05 PM EST) -- Former President Donald Trump, some of his children and Trump Organization executives have appealed a New York state judge's order that threw out their bid to dismiss New York Attorney General Letitia James' $250 million tax fraud suit against them....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS