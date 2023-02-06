Ex-Goldman Banker Can't Inspect Recording Device, Feds Say

By Elliot Weld (February 6, 2023, 5:08 PM EST) -- Manhattan federal prosecutors told a judge that a former Goldman Sachs banker accused of assisting in insider trading shouldn't be able to inspect the phone an alleged co-conspirator used to record their conversations....

