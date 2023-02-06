Bank Group Tells 4th Circ. To Back PNC Over Withdrawal Suit

By Isaac Monterose (February 6, 2023, 5:57 PM EST) -- A banking trade group told the Fourth Circuit to side with PNC Bank against an appeal over a customer's suit claiming the bank violated the Truth In Lending Act by withdrawing funds from a deposit account to pay off the customer's home equity line of credit, arguing that a HELOC can't be considered a credit card plan regulated under TILA....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS