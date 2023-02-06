Judge Pauses Philadelphia Eagles' Pandemic Coverage Suit

By Ben Zigterman (February 6, 2023, 8:54 PM EST) -- Less than a week before the Philadelphia Eagles compete in the Super Bowl, a Pennsylvania federal judge granted a stay to the NFL team as he weighs the impact of various appellate decisions on the COVID-19 coverage suits from the Eagles and the Philadelphia 76ers....

