House Dems Fight High Court Input In Trump Hotel Lease Suit

By Grace Dixon (February 7, 2023, 3:04 PM EST) -- Current and former House Democrats urged the U.S. Supreme Court not to get involved in their dispute over a request for documents linked to the Trump Organization's lease at the Old Post Office in Washington, D.C., arguing the "legal unicorn" case doesn't conflict with appellate precedent....

