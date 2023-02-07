PTAB Criticizes Centripetal For 'Frivolous' Ethics Complaint

By Andrew Karpan (February 7, 2023, 9:40 PM EST) -- The Patent Trial and Appeal Board has warned Virginia cybersecurity startup Centripetal against trying to use any more "baseless arguments," like the stock ownership of the patent judges, as the company defends a patent before the board that is also being asserted against Cisco in court....

