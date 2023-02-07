Bank Cuts $100M Deal With $24M Fees In Stanford Ponzi Fight

By Dorothy Atkins (February 7, 2023, 7:16 PM EST) -- The court-appointed receiver of the $7 billion scheme run by convicted Ponzi scammer Robert Allen Stanford notified the Texas federal judges presiding over related investor litigation of Trustmark National Bank's proposed $100 million settlement, which is being vetted on an expedited basis and includes $24.2 million in attorney fees....

