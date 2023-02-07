W.Va. Landowners Fight Energy Co. EQT's Bid To DQ Attys

By Katherine Smith (February 7, 2023, 8:30 PM EST) -- A proposed class of West Virginia landowners slammed EQT Corp.'s bid to disqualify their counsel from their suit accusing it and another energy company of abandoning natural gas wells, arguing that the company failed to prove a former employee shared privileged or confidential information with them when assisting in preparation for the suit....

