Ford Calls For Dismissal Of Union Pension Service Credit Suit

By Beverly Banks (February 7, 2023, 3:08 PM EST) -- Ford Motor Co. and its employee union pension plan challenged a worker's proposed class action alleging that the company didn't give service credits for employees on leave, telling a Michigan federal judge that there aren't enough facts to find a violation of the Employee Retirement Income Security Act....

